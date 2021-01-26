ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.10

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.10 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 1820285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 39.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 132,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after buying an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.