ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 79,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 109,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) by 525.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.74% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

