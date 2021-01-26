ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.69

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 2033570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $7,732,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,939,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.