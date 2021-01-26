ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.14

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and traded as high as $39.80. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 45,765 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIXM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 696,439 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

