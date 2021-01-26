Prosper Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $4.10 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00129411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00277216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036698 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

