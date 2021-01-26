Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Up 7.8%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.94 and last traded at $224.00. 818,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 598,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.15.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

