Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0045

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Proton has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $354,837.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.60 or 0.04385903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,533,431,165 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

