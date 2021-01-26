Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 1,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65.

About Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

