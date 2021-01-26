PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) rose 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

