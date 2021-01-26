PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Stock Price Up 7%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)’s stock price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

About PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the upstream and downstream petroleum, natural gas, and other related businesses in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

