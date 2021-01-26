Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Shares Up 2.5%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions.

