Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.04. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26. The company has a market cap of C$59.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0302727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

