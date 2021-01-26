Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Puma has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

