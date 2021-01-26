PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) received a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.64 ($101.93).

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Tuesday. PUMA SE has a 12-month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12-month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 174.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of €88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.22.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

