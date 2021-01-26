PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.64 ($101.93).

PUM stock opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Tuesday. PUMA SE has a 52-week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.08.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

