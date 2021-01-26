Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $480.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

