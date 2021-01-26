Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,074 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Pure Storage worth $54,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 85,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

