Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 53.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $247,953.66 and $151.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

