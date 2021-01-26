PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.67

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PZC traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.12). 590,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,153. PZ Cussons Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

