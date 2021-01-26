Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00004652 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $237,635.62 and $2,648.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00052477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128475 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00072232 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284782 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00070145 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036956 BTC.
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile
Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.
