Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

MED stock opened at $240.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $240.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

