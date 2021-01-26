Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

