Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut by Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,688,000 after buying an additional 861,483 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after buying an additional 1,088,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

