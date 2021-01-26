Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reduced by Analyst

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trip.com Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

Shares of TCOM opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

