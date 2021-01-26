Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Q2 worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.64. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,337. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

