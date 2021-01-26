Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Boosted by Analyst

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a report released on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last ninety days.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

