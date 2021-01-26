Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Cut by Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 140.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 476.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 107.2% during the third quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 90,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

