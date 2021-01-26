Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.81.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.23.

MTB opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.