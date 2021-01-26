QChi (QCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,660.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QChi has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,660.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QChi

QChi (QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

