qiibee (QBX) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One qiibee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. qiibee has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1,949.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073099 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00282367 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070025 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037265 BTC.
About qiibee
Buying and Selling qiibee
qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.