qiibee (QBX) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One qiibee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. qiibee has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1,949.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00282367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037265 BTC.

About qiibee