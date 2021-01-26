Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises 1.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Qorvo worth $93,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,094. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.