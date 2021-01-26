Qtum (QTUM) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.43 or 0.00010611 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $334.79 million and $603.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,108,040 coins and its circulating supply is 97,588,620 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

