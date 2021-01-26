QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 258,551 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 3.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 23,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $161.63. 239,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.23. The company has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

