QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

