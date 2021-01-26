QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

