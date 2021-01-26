Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $240,926.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.72. The company had a trading volume of 384,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,538. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $135.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

