Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.44

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.44 and last traded at $131.72, with a volume of 384802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.42.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,851 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,690 shares of company stock worth $21,986,199 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 11.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

