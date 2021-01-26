Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Hits $24.86 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and $179,456.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00151391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010524 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,138,628 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

