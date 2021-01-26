Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $24.17 million and approximately $168,663.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00150608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010392 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

