QunQun Trading Down 15.9% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $1.51 million and $174,815.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QunQun Token Profile

QUN is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

