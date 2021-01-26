Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.07. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,472 shares.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$79.63 million and a P/E ratio of -29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.97.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.