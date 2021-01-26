Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Cap of $522,815.81

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $522,815.81 and $33,506.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

Qwertycoin's official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

