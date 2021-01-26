Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.30

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 102570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

