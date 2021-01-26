Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 97.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Radware by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Radware during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 86.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.