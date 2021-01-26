Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.30 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $10.30 million and $546,042.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.