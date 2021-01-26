Raise Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $49,042.71 and $696.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

