Rally Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $369,710.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00127958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00277618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

