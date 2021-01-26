Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $103.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

