RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $56.40 million and $15.64 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,290,998 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

