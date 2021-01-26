Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 3.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 273,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.